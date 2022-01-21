Nevada unemployment rate drops to 6.4%; 6,100 jobs added in Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.4% in December, down from 6.9% in November, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The Las Vegas metro area added 6,100 jobs in December, and the Reno area added 1,100 jobs. Overall, Nevada added 3,700 jobs.

David Schmidt, chief economist for DETR, said the leisure and hospitality industry grew the most in December — including 1,000 jobs added in the Las Vegas metro area.

“The state’s labor market is continuing its recovery as we emerge from the COVID recession, particularly in the industries that were hit hardest by the pandemic,” Schmidt said.

“The largest drop from prerecession employment remains concentrated in the accommodation and food services industry, which remains down over 65,000 jobs compared to its peak of 322,500 jobs in that industry in February 2019,” according to DETR.

Some industries are at or above their 2019 peaks: transportation, warehousing and utilities. There are also more people employed now than before COVID in several other industries: professional and business services, retail trade, and finance and insurance.

Employment remains below typical levels, but is up 94,700 jobs since December 2020, DETR said. The total employment level in the state is 1,372,200.

“I am pleased to see December’s employment numbers. The large increase in employment over the year reflects Nevada’s ongoing recovery from the COVID recession and the growth in varied industries throughout the state is encouraging. With Nevada continuing to add jobs, and unemployment leveling off, we must remain vigilant as the state continues its recovery from the pandemic and the potential impacts to the economy and labor force,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak.