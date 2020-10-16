Nevada unemployment rate drops to 12.6% in September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment rate dropped to 12.6% in September, down from 13.3% in August, according to information released Thursday by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

Last year at this time, the unemployment rate was 3.7% — a reminder that the month-to-month gains reported by DETR are still chipping away at an unemployment problem that has lingered since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

DETR says employment grew by 3,400 jobs in September.

DETR also reported that Nevada’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims decreased by 15,225, or 30.7 percent over the month. Continuing claims remain up 25,929, or 307 percent over the year.

“I’m encouraged to see that employment continues to pick up and that unemployment has gone down. DETR is committed to doing our part to get Nevadans back to work,” Director Elisa Cafferata said.

“Employment gains slowed sharply for the second month in a row as the labor market continues to shift from a rapid policy-driven rebound to a more traditional recovery,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR.

“While the pace of improvement is slower than in recent months, a 0.7 percentage point improvement in the unemployment rate remains very rapid by historical standards. Employment has regained just under half of the more than 287,300 jobs lost from February to April, and the unemployment rate has fallen sharply since it reached a record high of 30.1 percent,” Schmidt said.

He called the current conditions a “slower phase of the recovery.”

“Although the labor market continues to improve, Nevada remains one of the states most impacted by the COVID pandemic,” Schmidt said.

Today’s report also notes that the biggest job gains came in trade, transportation and utilities — a total of about 6,000 jobs in September.

The sectors that continue to lag the most compared to 2019 levels are are leisure and hospitality (-16.1%) and wholesale trade (-15.5%).