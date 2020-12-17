Nevada unemployment rate drops to 10.1 percent in November

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment rate dropped to 10.1 percent in November as the state added 9,200 jobs.

The unemployment rate fell from October’s rate of 12 percent.

Nationwide, unemployment is at 6.7 percent.

David Schmidt, Chief Economist for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said the improvements were on par with the trend since August.

The state reports strong employment in manufacturing and the full-service restaurant industry.

The growth in restaurant jobs reflects economic activity before Nov. 24, when Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak required businesses to follow strict occupancy limits as COVID-19 surged again. Many restaurants continue to operate dining rooms, but take-out and delivery have been important to business.

Full-service restaurants returned to pre-COVID levels over the last two months, DETR’s report said.

Growth in “nondurable goods” manufacturing rose to an all-time high in November, according to DETR.

“I’m encouraged to see that Nevada is continuing to add back jobs,” Director Elisa Cafferata said.

Some other highlights: