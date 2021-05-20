Nevada unemployment rate at 8.0% in April, just below 8.1% in March

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 8.0% in April, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

A monthly jobs report from DETR showed the drop — down from 8.1% in March — as jobs continue to return and the Nevada economy picks up after coming to an abrupt stop in March of 2020 during the pandemic. The rate had skyrocketed to 29.5% in April of last year.

The Las Vegas metro area added 8,400 jobs from March to April — a 0.9% jump. The broad economic rebound from the pandemic has taken place mostly in May, and companies are hiring now to prepare for reopening at 100% on June 1.

Jobs in Reno were down slightly, posting a decrease of 300 jobs (0.1%) from March to April, and Carson City saw a slight increase of 100 jobs (0.3%) from March to April.

The usual year-over-year comparisons show the dramatic impact of the pandemic.

Las Vegas jobs are up 196,200 from April 2020, a 17.6% increase.

Reno jobs are up 30,200 since a year ago, a 14.1% increase. And Carson City is up 3,000 jobs, 10.9% above April 2020.

“This time last year, Nevada was in the early stages of the largest business shutdown in the state’s history. Unemployment was near 30% with over 400,000 Nevadans out of work,” said Dave Schmidt, Nevada’s Chief Economist.

DETR noted employment gains in hotel and food services in Las Vegas.

Schmidt also said manufacturing in Las Vegas and construction in Reno saw gains as businesses try to meet the demand of a strong housing market.

“Despite this encouraging news, employment remains down nearly 134,000 jobs from pre-pandemic levels,” Schmidt said.