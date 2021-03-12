Nevada unemployment rate 8.1% in January, DETR reports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment rate dropped to 8.1% in January, barely down from December, and still far above the 3.6% unemployment reported a year ago before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) reports that the state added back 7,400 jobs over the month of January.

DETR says that jobs are down 156,100 compared to last year — a 10.8% decline.

Statistics for the Las Vegas metro area show that 100 jobs were lost since December. And a year-to-year comparison shows Las Vegas lagging behind Reno in the recovery.

Las Vegas has seen jobs decline by 14% since last January, compared to a 2.9% decline in Reno.

“Broadly, the trend remains largely flat in January, with ongoing significant disruption highly concentrated in the Las Vegas area, according to DETR Chief Economist David Schmidt.

DETR says almost two-thirds of the decline in jobs are in the leisure and hospitality industry.

Statewide unemployment was initially reported at 9.2% for December, but was revised in DETR’s report today to 8.2%.

DETR reports the recovery is continuing, with a ninth consecutive month of employment growth.

State government added the most jobs as hiring for educational services — usually, public universities and community colleges, DETR said.

Retail added the second most jobs in January “as the holiday layoff was 1,400 fewer than expected,” DETR reported.

Also, “The food services and drinking places and other services (barbers, hairstylist, and cosmetic care) industries continue to improve as policy restriction ease and as the vaccine becomes more widely available to Nevada’s constituents,” according to DETR.