LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment rate was 5.2% in January, a drop from 5.3% in December, and 5 percentage points lower than it was in January of last year, according to the January 2022 economic report from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

Compared to DETR’s original estimates, the report said, Nevada added over 50,000 jobs in December and added 2,800 more in January, and employment is up by 132,900 jobs (10.3%) since January 2021.

Employment in Las Vegas also increased by 2,400 jobs (.2%) since December and saw an increase of 119,800 jobs (13.1%) since January 2021, according to the report.