Nevada unemployment now at 42,541 claims; people nearing the end of 13 weeks can file for additional benefits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New information from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation reveals the state of Nevada is now eligible to give claimants nearing the end of their benefits an extra 13 weeks of benefits. The newest numbers show unemployment claims are up 3,045 claims.

According to DETR, initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 42,541 for the week ending April 25. The week before that, unemployment claims were at 39,496, which is an increase of 7.7%.

This is the fifth-highest weekly total for unemployment in the state of Nevada’s history.

Through the week ending April 25, there have been 412,211 initial claims filed in 2020. Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, rose to 274,850. That’s an 18.7% increase.

Continued claims, which lag initial claims, are likely to see further increases as the state continues to see elevated levels of initial claims.

The state’s 13-week average of continued claims to covered employment rose to 5.8% in the week, above the threshold of 5 percent set in section 2A of state statute. In addition, this 5.8% is greater than 120 percent of the average rate in the corresponding 13-week periods in the prior two years. By meeting these criteria, Nevada’s extended benefits indicator is “on.” Extended benefits provide an additional 13 weeks of benefits to claimants who have exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits and their Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

To file for unemployment in the State of Nevada, please use the online application available 24/7, here.

People unable to file online may file via telephone by calling a UI Claims Call Center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Northern UI Call Center: (775) 684-0350

Southern UI Call Center: (702) 486-0350

Rural areas & Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211

General Question Hotline: (800) 603-9671.

Claimants are highly encouraged to use the internet to file their UI claims, as it is the fastest and most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online.

Online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended. To continue to receive benefits, claimants must file weekly.

Online filers are encouraged to participate in the online claim filing system announced last week. The system, now operational, is organized by last names and is aimed at providing quicker results for Nevadans seeking to gain access to unemployment benefits.

Claimants with last names starting with A-K are asked to file on Sundays. Last names L-R are asked to file on Mondays. Last names S-Z are asked to file on Tuesday.

Wednesday through Saturday are open for all to initiate or renew claims online.