Nevada unemployment lawsuit could go to mediation

RENO — Nevada’s unemployment system and laid-off workers suing over delayed or erroneously denied claims asked a Reno judge Friday to delay a court hearing scheduled for next week to allow the parties to enter into mediation.

In July, District Court Judge Barry Breslow ordered the state to pay out denied or delayed claims to certain categories of workers, including independent contractors and gig-economy workers.

Breslow is scheduled to revisit the state’s compliance with his order on Sept. 10.

But he could delay the case for 30 days or until the parties can agree to a mutually acceptable plan to ensure laid-off workers receive benefits.