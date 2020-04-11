Nevada unemployment site to temporarily shut down at 1 p.m. Saturday for enhancements

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada unemployment website will temporarily shut down on Saturday, April 11, from 1 p.m. to midnight.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation plans to work on implementing the federal CARES Act and system enhancements. The act is aimed at providing relief for those suffering from the devastating effects of COVID-19.

CARES will expand unemployment benefits for people whose benefits are about to expire. It will also compensate unemployed citizens with $600 weekly, on top of the benefits they’re already receiving from the state.

All unemployment insurance functions will be unavailable.