Nevada unemployment drops to 13.2%, DETR reports claims down 25%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment dropped to 13.2% in August, down from 14% reported in July.

The drop brings the unemployment rate below levels seen at the height of the Great Recession, when the jobless rate reached 13.7%.

Claims for Nevada Unemployment Insurance (UI) decreased by 17,103, or 25.6 percent over the month.

Statistics released Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) show continued job growth as the state’s economy continues its long climb back from shutdowns and layoffs that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation)

About 6,500 jobs were added in August, DETR said. That’s still 133,600 jobs short of August 2019 levels. A year ago, the unemployment rate was 3.9%.

The increase in jobs marks the fourth straight month of growth.

“I’m encouraged by this month’s numbers and am happy to see that employment has increased and the number of unemployed has decreased in the state,” DETR Director Elisa Cafferata said. “There is more work to do to help Nevadans get back to work, and we’re committed to doing our part.”

Chief Economist David Schmidt said, “Employment continues to increase across many industries with trade, transportation and utilities adding the most jobs. The number of unemployed remains high but continues to improve.”

Additional highlights from the August report:

Nevada jobs are up by (0.5%), US jobs are up by (+1.0%) from July to August.

Trade, transportation and utilities added the most jobs (4,500) over the month.

Leisure and hospitality (-15.9%) and other services (-10.8%) are down the most since the same time last year.

The unemployment rate in Nevada is higher than the national rate in August — 13.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis and 13.3% on an unadjusted basis; the national rate was 8.4% adjusted and 8.5% unadjusted.

DETR has not yet reported the August unemployment rate for Las Vegas. That rate was 16.4% in July.