Nevada unemployment declines to 20-year lows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment rate in December 2019 dropped to under 4%, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

“Nevada’s unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent in December, matching the lowest rate in series history dating back to 1976 and the lowest rate since February 1999. Many of our counties followed similar trends with six counties at 20-year lows,” said David Schmidt, chief economist for DETR.

The number of new jobs in 2019 increased statewide by 27,400 with 24,800 of those jobs being in Las Vegas.

The unemployment report also pointed out gaming wins for the state have increased nearly 15% since 2010 and visitors to Las Vegas have increased from 3.1 million in 2010 to 3.5 million in 2019.