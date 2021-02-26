Nevada unemployment claims decline, stabilize after wild swings in January

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Claims for unemployment benefits are generally lower over the past three weeks, according to information released Friday by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

Initial claims have been steady for Unemployment Insurance (UI), rising just 131 claims (1.8%) in the week ending Feb. 20. And continued UI claims have dropped by 5,676 claims (7.3%).

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which is the program that is helping self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers, have dropped for the week ending Feb. 20. Initial PUA claims are down 6,019 (48.4%) and continued PUA claims are down 16,331 claims (15.5%).

That decline in PUA claims has stabilized the overall unemployment picture after huge spikes in January.

DETR officials note that PUA claims have been plagued with fraud, and investigations are continuing.

Even so, DETR said last week it has cleared the backlog of PUA claims that ballooned in the summer. During a Jan. 28 news conference, DETR Strike Force leader Barbara Buckley said the backlog was expected to be cleared by early February, concluding the primary mission of the strike force. DETR confirmed on Feb. 18 that the backlog of PUA claims had been cleared.

Claims in extended benefit programs have also been stable.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims — for people who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits — saw 56,507 claims filed in the week ending Feb. 20, a decline of 2,941 claims (4.9%). PEUC benefits were extended an additional 11 weeks starting Jan. 2.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program currently provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals in regular UI who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC program benefits. Nevada saw 76,143 claims filed in the week, an increase of 2,244 claims (3%) from a week ago.