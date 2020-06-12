WATCH: DETR discusses unemployment rate, gives update on issues that have plagued some filers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of new unemployment claims filed in Nevada dropped 5.2% compared to the previous week, according to the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, or DETR.

DETR held its weekly news conference on June 12 at 10 a.m. to address unemployment rates and some of the issues that have plagued the system.

DETR Director Heather Korbulic gives update: 363,218 eligible claims in the system – 276,418 or 88% have been successfully paid – There are 166,428 claims filed that don't meet eligibility for receiving benefits



The number of claims filed for regular unemployment benefits was 10,748 in the week ending June 6 and the number of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims for contract and self-employed workers was 16,201.

DETR: PUA eligible claims total 116,996 — DETR has paid nearly 48,00 claims totaling $355 million.#8NN #BeInformedVegas



According to DETR, this is the sixth consecutive week of declines in the number of new claims filed. However, since the beginning of the year, Nevadans have filed a total of 517,925 claims with 496,273 being filed in the past 13 weeks when non-essential businesses were closed due to the panademic. In the past few weeks, some people have returned to their jobs with the reopening of businesses.

DETR Korbulic: About 40% of unpaid PUA claims are either ineligble for PUA or eligible for standard unemployment benefits #8NN #BeInformedVegas



About 40% of unpaid PUA claims are either ineligible for PUA or eligible for standard unemployment benefits, according to Korbulic.

