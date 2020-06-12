WATCH: DETR discusses unemployment rate, gives update on issues that have plagued some filers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of new unemployment claims filed in Nevada dropped 5.2% compared to the previous week, according to the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, or DETR.
DETR held its weekly news conference on June 12 at 10 a.m. to address unemployment rates and some of the issues that have plagued the system.
The number of claims filed for regular unemployment benefits was 10,748 in the week ending June 6 and the number of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims for contract and self-employed workers was 16,201.
According to DETR, this is the sixth consecutive week of declines in the number of new claims filed. However, since the beginning of the year, Nevadans have filed a total of 517,925 claims with 496,273 being filed in the past 13 weeks when non-essential businesses were closed due to the panademic. In the past few weeks, some people have returned to their jobs with the reopening of businesses.
About 40% of unpaid PUA claims are either ineligible for PUA or eligible for standard unemployment benefits, according to Korbulic.
