Nevada unemployment at 8.1%; Las Vegas metro area adds 4,400 jobs in March

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas metro area added 4,400 jobs in March, but remains 126,200 jobs under levels recorded a year ago — about 12.1% lower.

The state’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 8.1%.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) released is March 2021 economic report on Thursday, showing some job growth but continuing to serve as a reminder of the economic hole created when businesses shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other metro areas, Reno added 700 jobs and Carson City remained flat. Both Northern Nevada areas have recovered quicker than Las Vegas, which has a bigger dependence on air travel and convention business.

“While there is still ongoing significant disruption highly concentrated in the Las Vegas area, the state is adding jobs back in businesses that cater to tourism which indicates firms in the state may be gearing up to capture the pent up demand for travel and tourism worldwide,” said David Schmidt, DETR’s Chief Economist.

“The combination of increasing activity, relaxed restrictions, increasing vaccine availability, and the return of work search requirements on unemployment claims should be reflected in increased employment and economic activity as we head into the summer, though current employment levels still remain well below prepandemic levels,” said Schmidt.