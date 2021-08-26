Nevada unemployment at 7.7% in July; North Las Vegas highest city at 11%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 7.7% in July, down from 7.8% in June, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

For cities, unemployment in North Las Vegas remains the highest in the state at 11%, and Las Vegas improved to 9.4%. The overall jobless rate in Clark County was 9.4%, the highest of any county in the state.

Rates in Reno (4.9%) and Carson City (5.3%) remained unchanged.

Initial claims for benefits declined, dropping 4.4% to 9,796.

The columns in the chart above show, from left, the city, the labor force, the number of people employed, the number of people unemployed, and the unemployment rate.

The 11% unemployment rate in North Las Vegas was unchanged from the previous month.

Most of the rural counties saw increases in unemployment, which DETR said were likely seasonal factors.

Unemployment in Nevada was at 16.6% in July of 2020.