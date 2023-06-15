LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With no change over the past month, Nevada still has the worst unemployment rate in the nation.

Remaining at 5.4% in May, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate puts Nevada well above every other state. April figures show the District of Columbia closest at 5.0% and California at 4.5%.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) reports that the seasonally unadjusted rate actually increased, going from 5.2% to 5.3% in May.

Metro Las Vegas saw an increase equivalent to 1,400 jobs in May, while Reno lost 500 jobs and Carson City lost 100.

In May, 9,861 initial claims for unemployment insurance were filed, an increase of 494 claims (5.3%) over April.

Nevada leads the nation in job growth. DETR reports 1,500 jobs were added since April. Over the past year, the Las Vegas metro area has added more than 49,000 jobs.

But DETR’s report shows the state continues to lag with the highest unemployment rate. As the rates have dropped in other states, Nevada’s rate persists above 5%.