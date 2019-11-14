Nevada Unclaimed Property Auction: Bid on money, jewelry and other valuables

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of items left in safety deposit boxes are up for auction. The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office announced its annual unclaimed Property auction is now open until Nov. 18.

All auction items are available for viewing and bidding on the tntauction.com website.

Items up for bid come from abandoned safe deposit boxes after three years of no contact from the owner. The contents are held for a minimum of one year by the treasurer’s office before they’re eligible for auction.

Nevada is currently holding more than $830 million in unclaimed property. This year, more than 4,400 individual property items are up for auction, including fine jewelry, costume jewelry, coins, stamps, and much more.

Unique to this year’s auction are five 10 lb. lots of uncut corundum, the mineral that serves as the base for sapphires and rubies.

All proceeds from the auction are credited to the respective property owner’s account and remain eligible for claiming indefinitely. Last year, the treasurer’s office returned more than $44 million in unclaimed property to Nevadans and others entitled to it throughout the country.

If you think you may have unclaimed property due to you, or to learn more about Nevada’s Unclaimed Property Division, visit: nevadatreasurer.gov.