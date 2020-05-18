Live Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 18, 2020

Nevada tribes wary of spread of coronavirus on reservations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Since the coronavirus prompted widespread casino and business closures in Nevada in March, the Moapa Band of Paiutes has prioritized protecting tribe members, particularly elders.

No positive COVID-19 cases were being reported on the Moapa River Indian Reservation outside Las Vegas.

But COVID-19 has affected the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and the Pyramid Lake Paiute Reservation, which closed its namesake lake north of Reno to tourists after tribe members tested positive.

An official with the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada tells the Las Vegas Sun that many tribe elders live in inter-generational households where the disease could easily spread.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories