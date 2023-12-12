LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is hosting its Winter Resource Fair providing free vaccines, haircuts, and much more to students across the Las Vegas valley.

The event will take place on Monday, Dec. 18, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center.

Attendees can receive free vision screenings, free flu shots and COVID vaccines from the Southern Nevada Health District, and free haircuts by the Certified Barbershop.

There will also be a chance to win over $1,000 in prizes and attend FAFSA and scholarship workshops. The event will have music, a photo booth, and family-friendly games.

