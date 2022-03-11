JEAN, Nev. — Jean township exists quietly about 30 miles south of Las Vegas along a busy stretch of Interstate 15 heading into California. While Jean is a popular spot to stop and gas-up at a couple service stations, no one lives there.

The official population of Jean is exactly zero according to the postmaster of the Jean U.S. Postal Office. The township was founded in 1904, one year before Las Vegas was founded.

JEAN, NV – FEBRUARY 20: An aerial view shows the Gold Strike Hotel & Gambling Hall (R) on February 20, 2014 in Jean, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

GOODSPRINGS JUNCTION BECOMES JEAN

Jean Fayle – the township’s namesake (Special Collections and Archives, University Libraries, UNLV)

Jean has been known by other names over its 118 year history, and there have been some people who lived there, but for now it’s home to a handful of businesses. This includes a U.S. Post Office, a Nevada State Police substation, two gas stations, the shuttered Terrible’s Hotel and Casino, a plastics manufacturer, towing service, a small airport, a state prison, and a soon-to-open Starbucks on the west side of the interstate.

Currently the biggest draw in the area is the new Terrible’s Road House gas station. Terrible’s calls it the largest Chevron in the world with 96 gas pumps, 60 restroom stalls, and a 50,000-square-foot convenience store.

The casino closed during the pandemic shutdown and was previously called the Gold Strike Hotel and Gambling Hall and before that Pop’s Oasis. The most recent owners of the casino who also own other parcels of land have now been sold to Tolles Development Co., a Reno company that reportedly will be building an industrial park, for more than $40 million.

Jean began its existence as Goodsprings Junction in 1904. It was a stop on the San Pedro, Los Angeles, and Salt Lake Railroad line that also led the founding of Las Vegas. It was called Goodsprings Junction because it was the rail junction

In its first year George Fayle operated a store, or mercantile, at the stop. His mercantile also had the post office. In 1905 the town was renamed in honor of Fayle’s wife Jean. Fayle became a county commissioner in 1912, build a first class hotel in Goodsprings in 1917 only to pass away in 1918 during the flu epidemic.

Fayle family photo (Approx. 1890 – 1899): George Fayle standing in the back with the other family members sitting from left to right: Leonard Fayle, Jean (George’s wife), Jean Nevada, Clara Belle Trask, George Arthur Fayle. (UNLV digital collections)

Jean was hit hard in 1930 when the Yellow Pine Mining Company Railroad connection to Goodsprings was torn up. It would take another 27 years before a large business would set up shop.

Jean, NV in 1916 with the Hotel Jean. Behind it can be seen incline for the Yellow Pine Mine Railroad ore cars to unload concentrate. (UNLV Digital Collections)

Bessie Rockwell in Jean, Nevada in 1922. The sign behind her reads, “Please don’t waste the water we have to buy it. (UNLV Digital Collections)

Bessie Rockwell with construction equipment in Jean, NV in 1922. (UNLV Digital Collections)

In 1947 Peter “Pop” Simon built and opened Pap’s Oasis, a hotel-casino-gas station which stayed in business until the late 1988 just a year after the Gold Strike Hotel and Gambling Hall opened its doors.

Gold Strike Hotel and Gambling Hall postcard, Jean, NV. 1993. (UNLV Digital Collections – Dennis McBride Photograph Collection)

Many people who travelled past Jean in the 90’s would also remember the Nevada Landing Hotel and Casino which looked like two river paddle boats. It was demolished in 2008.

April 26, 1996 – The Nevada Landing Hotel and Casino in Jean, NV (Photo by Santi Visalli/Getty Images)

While not confirmed, several people who 8 News Now spoke with who work in Jean say the the closed Terrible’s Hotel and Casino will be demolished within the next two years, beginning a new chapter for the town where nobody lives.