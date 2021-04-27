Nevada tops $1B in gaming win for first time since pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada casinos are rebounding following a year marked by closures, layoffs and losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, casinos had a monthly gaming win of $1.1 billion in March. This is the first win to exceed $1 billion since Feb. 2020 prior to the COVID-19 closures.

Clark County saw a total gaming win of $893 million with the Las Vegas Strip casinos taking in $501 million.

Nevada casinos were allowed to begin operations in early June following a COVID-19 closure that started in mid-March. However, the properties were operating under capacity limits. The capacity limit will increase from 50% to 80% in Clark County on May 1 and go to 100% once 60% of county residents are vaccinated.

For the fiscal year, Nevada has a gaming win of $7.2 billion compared to $8.8 billion during the same time period last year. That is a 17.7% decrease.