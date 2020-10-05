Nevada to train university students as COVID contact tracers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
unlv_700_1547825103146.jpg

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Hundreds of Nevada university students will be trained and employed as contact tracers to help identify and reach out to people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A $3.4 million grant from the state will pay for the 200-student program.

It’s a partnership between the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District.

State officials on Saturday reported an additional 526 known COVID-19 cases in Nevada with 11 more deaths, increasing the state’s total known cases to 81,708 cases and 1,620 deaths

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories