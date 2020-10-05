Nevada to train university students as COVID contact tracers

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Hundreds of Nevada university students will be trained and employed as contact tracers to help identify and reach out to people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A $3.4 million grant from the state will pay for the 200-student program.

It’s a partnership between the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District.

State officials on Saturday reported an additional 526 known COVID-19 cases in Nevada with 11 more deaths, increasing the state’s total known cases to 81,708 cases and 1,620 deaths