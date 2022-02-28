LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak recently announced the state will be joining the Northwest Prescription Drug Consortium and will provide Nevadans with the ability to lower their prescription drug costs.

The Consortium, operated by Oregon and Washington, poses no cost to the state, and will benefit both insured and uninsured Nevadans, including those who have medications with a high deductible or copay, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

“Through the program, a consumer can save on average up to 80% on generics and up to 20% on brand name drugs,” said Shannon Litz with DHHS.

It’s free to enroll in the program and available to all residents of Nevada, regardless of insurance status.

“The Consortium is pleased that Nevada will be joining us for our Prescription Drug Discount Card Program

services through ArrayRx Card,” said Operations Manager Heidi Murphy. “The ArrayRx Card program, soon to

be available for Nevadans, will provide enrolled residents with savings on their prescription medications. The

card can be used at locations nationwide.”

The program is is designed so the consumer can choose to use the ArrayRx Card or use their pharmacy benefit, whichever provides a better price. All FDA approved drugs prescribed by a licensed physician are eligible for the discount, and there are no formulary restrictions. The discount card is free, with no membership fees, age or income limits.

The Consortium administers the program under a transparent pass-through process. All discounts are passed through to the consumer to provide the greatest discounted price of the medication at the pharmacy counter.

The ArrayRx Card can be used at more than 65,000 pharmacies nationally.