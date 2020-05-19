Nevada to get nearly $89M to expand COVID-19 testing

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is due to receive money from the federal government that will allow the state to do more COVID-19 testing, one of the keys to reopening the economy.

According to a news release from the Department of Health and Human Services, Nevada will receive $88.9 million in new funding. The funding is part of a $10.2 billion package being provided by CDC. The funding is part of the Trump administration’s effort to ensure states, territories and tribes have the resources necessary to meet their testing goals.

“As the Nation cautiously begins the phased approach to reopening, this considerable investment in expanding both testing and contact tracing capacity for states, localities, territories and tribal communities is essential,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, MD.

Any Governor receiving funds must submit to HHS its plan for COVID-19 testing, including goals for the remainder of calendar year 2020, to include: