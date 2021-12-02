Nevada to charge unvaccinated state workers $55 more per month for health coverage

CARSON CITY, Nev. — State workers enrolled in public employee healthcare plans in Nevada will be charged up to $55 per month if they aren’t vaccinated.

The Nevada Public Employees’ Benefit Program Board voted on Thursday to impose a surcharge on unvaccinated workers to offset medical costs of those who haven’t gotten shots.

The surcharge will fund the testing that unvaccinated workers are required to undergo.

Laura Rich, the benefit program’s executive officer, said Nevada would be the first in the United States to impose premiums on state workers who aren’t vaccinated.

Nevada estimates roughly 5,000 state workers aren’t vaccinated and hopes the policy will convince more people to get shots.

