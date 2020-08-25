Nevada to apply for lost wages program as other states begin payments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The State of Nevada says it will begin the process of applying for Lost Wage Assistance benefits. This is the extra $300 weekly payments made possible by President Donald Trump when the FPUC funds expired late July.

Some states have already started paying that money out.

Trump announced the benefits week ago, and 8 News Now knows viewers have been wondering where this money was.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as of Tuesday, 30 states have been approved for the Lost Wages Assistance grant.

We know Nevadans are looking for answers, as we hear dozens of voicemails in our newsroom.

“The reason I am calling is about the extra unemployment pandemic benefits that Trump has put out there,” Dee Dee explained in one message. “We haven’t even heard anything for Nevada, if our Governor has even filed for it.”

“Can you please do a story and figure out why the Governor isn’t taking care of his state in this horrible time of the coronavirus?” asked Kathleen.

States have to apply for the grant and then get approved. Some states are already paying claimants, including Arizona.

“Arizona submitted its application to FEMA on Thursday, Aug. 13, and within two days, we received approval. That was Saturday, Aug. 15,” said Brett Bezio of Arizona’s Department of Economic Security.

Arizona applied, was approved, and 400,000 claimants are getting the extra benefits.

“When the Federal Unemployment Compensation ran out, we just knew there was a great need for that assistance, so we worked as quickly as we could to issue the Lost Wages Assistance,” Bezio explained.

The eviction moratorium is set to lift Sept. 1. Many are trying to contact who they can.

“I am just very frustrated at the fact that I have to live off this $200 a week right now,” said Andy Johnson. “I can’t do anything about it.”

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says they will be applying for the $300 weekly benefits. They will not be adding an extra $100 due to budget concerns.

When the money is distributed depends on when the application is submitted.