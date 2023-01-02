LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has picked the winners for its Name-A-Snowplow contest.

After reviewing hundreds of names, NDOT has picked the three winners and one honorable mention. The winners are:

Cirque du Snowleil (Southern Nevada/ Mt. Charleston)

Sierra Scoop (Northwestern Nevada/ State Route 431, Mt. Rose Highway)

Nevada Thaw Enforcement (Northeastern Nevada/ Interstate 80, near Elko)

Snowbegone Kenobi (Honorable mention)

NDOT said the contest was inspired by other states that have done something similar in the past.

Snowplows perform a vital service to the state of Nevada as they keep roads passable and safe during the long winter months.

NDOT said that naming a snowplow is more than just a bumper sticker, it is about showing the communities’ appreciation for the people behind the wheel.