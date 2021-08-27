Nevada tenants: Don’t panic and have a plan if eviction comes, experts say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume, blocking a temporary moratorium ban from the Biden administration and the CDC.
The Supreme Court ruled the CDC lacked the authority to stop evictions during the pandemic.
It’s a big development in the continuing relationship between landlords and tenants who are facing eviction.
There are some things tenants can do. Nevada Legal Aid experts are providing some advice.
In a tweet Thursday night, Bailey Bortolin, policy director for Nevada Legal Aid Providers, said, “While this is disappointing, Nevadans should not panic. We have a plan: Apply for rental assistance, respond to all eviction notices by filing an ‘Answer’ with the court, include that you have a pending rental assistance application and elect mediation. You shouldn’t be evicted.”
She went on to say, “We can make tenants & landlords whole and help everyone move forward.”
The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada encourages property owners to work with renters through a coronavirus relief housing assistance prgram known as CHAP.
For more information, call the Legal Aid Center at 702-386-1070. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.