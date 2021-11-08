Nevada tells US judge execution delay risks drugs expiring

FILE – This this March 2021, file photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd, an inmate at Ely State Prison. Chief Deputy Nevada Attorney General Randall Gilmer asked U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, for a quick hearing and ruling about the constitutionality of Nevada’s execution procedure, saying a drug that officials want to use for Floyd’s lethal injection will expire in late February. Boulware II did not promise to accelerate the pace of his review. Zane Floyd faces execution for killing four people and wounding a fifth at a Las Vegas grocery store in 1999. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A state attorney asked a federal judge for a quick hearing and ruling about the constitutionality of Nevada’s execution procedure, saying a drug that officials want to use for condemned killer Zane Floyd’s lethal injection will expire in late February.

But U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II did not promise Friday to accelerate the pace. He plans at least three days of hearings this month and possibly more next month amid challenges by Floyd’s attorneys of the method, the personnel and the drugs that would be used to kill him.

Floyd is fighting on several fronts to avoid being the first inmate executed in Nevada in 15 years.