Nevada teenager faces several charges after firing AR-15 at car

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A 19-year-old man faces attempted murder charges while two people, including a young person, are recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting last week.

Nye County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting near Vicki Ann Road and Jeane Avenue in Pahrump on Saturday, Jan. 22, just before 1:30 p.m., Lt. Adam Tippetts said.

The shootings occurred between multiple individuals in two vehicles, deputies said.

Casey Boughton, 19, of Pahrump, is accused of firing his AR-15 rifle from his car into a Chevy Suburban, shooting the two victims. After the shooting, the victims of both vehicles drove themselves to the hospital. It was unclear how Boughton was injured.

There was an ongoing dispute between two individuals, officials said.

Detectives said Boughton gave the rifle to a friend after the shooting.

In addition to facing charges for attempted murder, Casey faces child abuse charges resulting in substantial bodily harm, discharging a gun within the structure of vehicle, battery with a deadly weapon, obstruction and destruction of evidence.

He remained in custody Thursday at the Nye County Detention Center on $111,000 bail.

Deputies did not indicate how old the young person was, only saying they are a “juvenile.”

Charges for other individuals involved are pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-751-7000 or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.