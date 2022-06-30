LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Friday, July 1, teachers in Nevada will have two weeks to opt-out of teachers’ unions. Between July 1 and July 15 will be the only time during the year that educators can remove themselves from teachers’ unions.

Membership in teachers’ unions has been optional since 2018, prior to which, teachers at public schools in Nevada were required to pay union dues or fees in order to keep their jobs. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the 2018 case Janus v. AFSCME stated that non-union workers could not be forced to pay money to public-sector unions.

Nevada teachers who opt-out of teachers’ unions can save hundreds of dollars annually, but they must do so within the first two weeks of July, otherwise, they will have to pay dues for the coming year.

“The overwhelming majority of educators enter the profession to help children learn,” said Nevada Policy President John Tsarpalas. “Belonging to a teachers union does nothing to support them in accomplishing that task.”

To opt-out of a teachers union, visit the Nevada’s Teacher’s Choice website.