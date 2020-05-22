Nevada Taxicab Authority releases COVID-19 sanitation guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Taxicab drivers in Nevada now have a new set of safety guidelines relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after a meeting of the Nevada Taxicab Authority on Thursday.

Cabs must now be stocked with disinfectant wipes or spray at all times. Drivers also must disinfect their vehicles after any passenger exits. Drivers will be required to wear face masks at all times while transporting or assisting passengers.

Penalties for not following these new guidelines include a fine up to $250 for a first offense and up to $500 for a second offense. Second offenses can also carry a suspension of the driver’s permit for up to seven days. A third offense carries a possible term of suspension or revocation of the driver’s permit.