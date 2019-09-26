Nevada Taxicab Authority board establishes zone-based fares between McCarran Airport and Resort Corridor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a historic move, the five-member Nevada Taxicab Authority Board voted Thursday unanimously to implement zone-based pricing for taxi trips between McCarran International Airport and the Las Vegas Strip resort corridor. The new fare structure will be rolled out as a six-month pilot program and go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Traditional time and distance pricing will remain in effect for trips that occur outside of the zones. The zone-based pricing proposal was one of many recommendations that came from a series of informal roundtable discussions between members of the taxicab industry and the Nevada Taxicab Authority. The Taxicab Authority was tasked with evaluating industry-wide challenges and opportunities.

A fixed-rate will be charged when traveling between the airport and one of three zones. The three zones share a common eastern boundary at Interstate 15 with extensions incorporating major casino resort properties east of the freeway into the appropriate zone.

Zone pricing provides fare transparency and predictability and will give drivers the authority to make efficient route decisions based on their working knowledge of traffic. According to Taxicab Authority Administrator Scott Whittemore, instituting fixed-fare zones will provide the riding public with predictability and transparency.

“This historic move is a significant step for this regulatory agency, and I believe it will be very positive for the taxicabs operating in Las Vegas,” said Whittemore. “Instituting flat fare zones between the airport and the Las Vegas Strip corridor provides the riding public certainty and transparency in the fare they pay, helps eliminate the scourge of long hauling and levels the playing field between drivers and between taxi companies.”

Approximate north/south zone boundaries and fares include: