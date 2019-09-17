Nevada tax department investigating integrity of cannabis lab testing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An investigation into the integrity of cannabis lab testing has been launched by the Nevada Department of Taxation following reports of marijuana that exceeded levels of mold and other contaminants.

On Monday, the department’s Marijuana Enforcement Division issued a health advisory stating that four lots of marijuana sold to consumers in July and August had failed secondary testing. That followed an announcement less than a month earlier that marijuana had failed testing.

Tuesday’s announcement of an investigation said, “In addition to investigating THC levels, as stated in yesterday’s notice, the Department will also be investigating the full list of contaminants listed in the most recent advisory notices.”

Besides mold, levels of yeast, aspergillus, coliforms and “bile tolerant gram-negative bacteria” were also noted in the failed tests. One of the tests showed yeast and mold at nearly five times the standards.