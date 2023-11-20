LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A company that plans to make medical and industrial gloves in Pahrump leads the list of eight companies that will get a combined $7.2 million in tax abatements, according to a Monday news release from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED).

The companies are expected to make capital investments of more than $72 million and generate $65 million in new tax revenues over the 10-year abatement period. GOED expects the companies to create 533 jobs in the first two years of operation.

Alka Products, LLC has secured $1.92 million in tax abatements for its planned facility, which will bring 240 jobs with an average wage of $29.36 per hour. That’s expected to grow to 270 jobs within five years.

“The near-term benefit of Nevada’s incentive program is that it is creating good jobs that wouldn’t otherwise come here,” Gov. Joe Lombardo said. “One of these companies alone will create 270 jobs in Nye County and two others in Clark County will create more than 300 positions combined over the next five years outside of the hospitality and leisure sector.”

Abatement agreements are typically reached between the state and a company it’s trying to attract to Nevada. The companies sometimes weigh offers from more than one state. The deals allow the companies a break on taxes they would normally pay. The biggest deals — such as the $330 million abatement that recently went to Tesla in Storey County — have been controversial, with politicians pointing out that the very communities where the companies operate are left to find other sources for money to pay for roads, schools and other services.

But jobs and long-term tax revenue usually carry the argument.

“Since January, we have assisted 25 companies that will create 5,208 jobs in their first five years of operation. They have invested more than $4 billion in capital investment and will generate more than $1 billion in new tax revenues,” Lombardo said.

The eight companies, ordered by the amount of the abatements approved by GOED: