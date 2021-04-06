Nevada Tax Amnesty program ends on May 1 — less than a month away

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Taxation in Carson City issued a reminder that there is less than a month remaining in Nevada’s Tax Amnesty program.

Businesses that have unpaid tax debt can pay without penalty or interest provided the outstanding tax debt meets the following criteria:

The tax was due and payable on or before June 30, 2020, which includes monthly tax returns due on May 31, 2020 or before, and quarterly tax returns due April 30, 2020, or before.

The delinquent tax amount was paid in full for the period. If a taxpayer has several delinquent returns, but is only able to pay one or more periods, the penalty and interest may be waived for each period providing the tax was paid in full.

The delinquent tax is paid during the amnesty period.

The types of taxes included in the amnesty program are: Sales and Use Tax, Modified Business Tax, Cigarette Tax, Other Tobacco Products Tax, Liquor Tax, Bank Branch Excise Tax, Insurance Premium Tax, Tire Tax, Live Entertainment Tax (non-gaming), Short Term Lessor (Passenger Car), Exhibition Facilities Fees, Commerce Tax, Transportation Connection Tax, Wholesale Marijuana Excise Tax, Retail Marijuana Excise Tax, Property Tax that are Centrally Assessed, and Net Proceeds of Mineral Tax.

Taxes that are not included in the amnesty program include: Lodging Tax, Real Property Transfer Tax and Property that is locally Assessed.

Business entities that have unpaid tax debt can file/pay their taxes online or download the missing tax returns that are available on the Department’s website https://tax.nv.gov/. The base tax in a specific period must be paid in full during the amnesty filing dates of Feb. 1-May 1, 2021 in order for amnesty to apply.

The amnesty program began on Feb. 1, 2021 and will run through May 1, 2021. Taxpayers will be able to make their payments through the online portal paying with Visa, Mastercard, Discover Card, and debit cards. If you don’t currently have an online account, please visit Nevada Tax Online and sign up today.

For more information, call (866) 962-3707.