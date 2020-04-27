Nevada Task Force supplying state, National Guard with more PPE

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) continue to stream into the state through the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force, which has been supplying the Nevada National Guard and the state.

Among the recent items provided:

30,000 face shields (Fusion Face Shields)

50,000 safety glasses (Nevada Gold)

50,000 goggles (LED Connection)

158,000 gloves (79,000 pairs) (LED Connection)

537 cases of hand sanitizer (NV Energy and Damon Industries)

The Task Force has also worked with NV Energy, which is donating three powered air-purifying respirator devices to the state.

The Task Force was formed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on March 22 to secure needed PPE and distribute it to where it is needed.

In addition to PPE, the Task Force has secured new major donations from:

Bank of America

Southwest Gas Corporation

Southern Nevada Home Builders Association

U.S. Bank

The Howard Hughes Corporation, Summerlin

Phillip C. Peckman, on behalf of Thrive Cannabis

Terry K. Miller, on behalf of Miller Project Management

Nevada Franchise Auto Dealers Association

The Southern Nevada Franchised New Car and Truck Dealers Association

To make donations or sign up for updates from the Task Force, visit www.nvc19.org.