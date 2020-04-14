Nevada Task Force members bring community involvement, can-do experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada COVID-19 Task Force was created on March 22, bringing together business leaders and community members with one purpose: Solve the personal protective equipment shortage in Nevada.

Jim Murren, who chairs the task force, came on board shortly after departing MGM Resorts International. There are few CEOs in Nevada who have ever gained Murren’s visibility and influence, and Gov. Steve Sisolak knew Murren’s contacts would be as valuable as they come.

But who are the other members of the task force? As we await an update — expected this week — on the task force’s progress in securing PPE after huge donations came in, here’s a look at the full task force:

Yvanna Cancela, state senator

The young but highly influential state senator is the first Latina to win a Nevada Senate seat. She represents the 10th district, and came up through the Culinary Union as political director of UNITE HERE’s Local 226. She advocates for immigrant rights and was named as a Champion of Change by President Barack Obama for her work in the fight for comprehensive immigration reform.

Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and CEO

A lawyer who left private practice in Reno nearly 10 years ago, Cannon joined Berkshire Hathaway Energy in 2011. By 2013, Cannon led the effort to get regulatory approvals for NV Energy to join Berkshire Hathaway Energy, before moving to NV Energy as general counsel, among other management roles.

Alex Dixon, west region president for PureStar

A business leader with a background as president and CEO of Circus Circus, Dixon has a background as an investment banker. Dixon is a trustee of the Vegas Chamber of Commerce. He currently leads west region operations for Purestar — a laundry and linen company.

Dr. Rob McBeath, regional president of OptumCare

McBeath is a doctor and CEO of Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas in addition to his role as president of the OptumCare Mountain West Region. McBeath is a lifelong Nevada resident who founded Urology Specialists of Nevada in 1994 where he practiced for 20 years. He is currently certified by the American Board of Urology and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He received his Master of Medical Management from the University of Southern California.

Steve Menzies, community leader from construction field

Menzies brings his 40 years of experience in construction, home building and land development, as well as his background in charities including Project 150 for homeless teens, breast cancer awareness, Habitat for Humanity, and youth sports programs.

Scott M. Nielson, gaming and business consultant

Nielson, a member of the Board of Directors of the Southern Nevada Health District, comes from a business and legal background. He has provided consulting services since 2017 after a 27-year career with Red Rock Resort, Inc. and Station Casinos. As a lawyer, his specialized in administrative law, including gaming an land use planning and zoning. He is also on the Bishop Gorman High School Advisory Council.

Phil Satre, Wynn Resorts chairman

A high-powered gaming executive with worldwide gaming industry experience, Satre has led Wynn Resorts through expansions in the US and in Macau and the Cotai Strip, off the south coast of China. His corporate leadership for Nordstrom, IGT, NVEnergy, Rite Aid and Tabcorp Holdings bring worldwide contacts. Satre is also a co-founder and former Board Chair of the Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities in Las Vegas.