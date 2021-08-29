Nevada Task Force 1 Urban Search & Rescue activated, deployed by FEMA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now spoke with the Clark County Fire Department chief as the Nevada Task Force One Urban Search & Rescue Team were gearing up to head out today.

With Hurricane Ida said to be one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever strike the U.S., Louisiana is going to need all the help it can get, and Southern Nevada is ready to assist.

Clark County officials say the team, which is one of 28 in the nation, consists of 35 firefighters from across the valley along with other personnel. Specifically, Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas fire departments.

Team leaders were set out to depart early this afternoon.

This, of course, isn’t the first time the Nevada Task Force 1 has been sent out on a mission having assisted in some of the biggest natural disasters in history for example, in Texas, Hurricane Harvey back in 2017, and of course Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Earlier today crews were packing up gear and luggage, ready to assist crews in Baton Rouge.

“They are prepared to do any number of rescues whether it’s swift water or still water, structural issues or anything that they might find down there,” John Steinbeck, Fire Chief, CCFD said.

Chief Steinbeck also mentioned that they were put on alert on Friday that they may be going down to help and then this morning is when they were told to leave.