Nevada Task Force 1 returning home after completing mission in Louisiana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Task Force 1 was sent to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida, now they are preparing to head back home.

Clark County officials say the task force’s mission is complete after assisting with clean-up efforts.

The Nevada Task Force Urban Search & Rescue was activated by FEMA and responded to Baton Rouge.

The team included firefighters from Clark County, Henderson Fire Department, North Las Vegas, and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

According to a spokesperson, they were demobilized and will be returning home on Monday or Tuesday sometime.