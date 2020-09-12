Nevada Task Force 1 deployed to Oregon, helping with wildfire search and rescue mission

This photo taken by Talent, Ore., resident Kevin Jantzer shows the destruction of his hometown as wildfires ravaged the central Oregon town near Medford late Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Kevin Jantzer via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County says its urban search and rescue team, Nevada Task Force 1 (NV-TF1), was deployed to Oregon Saturday morning to help with wildfire efforts.

At 11 p.m. Friday, the Nevada Task Force 1 received an activation order to send a canine search and human remains detection team to Salem, Oregon, according to Clark County.

The Nevada team consists of:

1 Search Team Manager,

1 Logistics Team Manager,

1 Intel Specialist,

2 canines

Related Content Community members step up to help evacuees affected by wildfires in Oregon

The activation order also included two Type I teams, one from Utah and one from Washington, that will deploy another 160 personnel to help. Nevada Task Force 1 also deployed a structural specialist in support of Utah Task Force 1 to assist with the same mission.

The Nevada team departed Las Vegas at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

A large number of people are reported missing due to the rapid spread of the fires and incomplete evacuations.

Once NV-TF1 arrives in Salem, they will be deployed by local and state authorities to conduct search operations.

Clark County says the mission could last up to 14 days depending on the needs of local authorities.