A room that had its roof blown off is seen in a hotel after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Task Force 1, an urban search and rescue team, is on standby to respond for Hurricane Laura.

According to its webpage, FEMA has placed them on alert which means “get ready to go if needed.”

Hurricane Laura, which has been downgraded to a Category 1, left widespread damage as it slammed into Louisiana Wednesday night. A 14-year-old girl is reported to be the first victim killed during the storm.