LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a tweet on Wednesday, the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents ad hoc President Search Committee announced it has made a recommendation for who should be the next president of UNLV.

The board has recommended Dr. Kieth Whitfield for the position.

Dr. Whitfield has amassed a long list of accolades and achievements over his career and is currently serving as the Provost for Wayne State University.

The board will vote on the recommendation Thursday at 1 p.m.