Nevada System of Higher Education host virtual town hall to discuss challenges facing state amid COVID-19 pandemic

Courtesy: NSHE/Facebook

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) will host a series of virtual town halls to discuss the challenges the state is facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Speakers on May 14 include Chancellor Thom Reilly, Regent Chair Jason Geddes, and Regents Vice Chair Mark Doubrava.

Students, employees, and community stakeholders are encouraged to submit questions prior to or during the event here:

Northern Institutions:
Submit questions by clicking here

Another town hall is scheduled for tomorrow, May 15 for Nevada’s southern institutions. Feel free to submit your questions at the link below.

Southern Institutions:
Submit questions by clicking here

