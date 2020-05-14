Nevada System of Higher Education host virtual town hall to discuss challenges facing state amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) will host a series of virtual town halls to discuss the challenges the state is facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Speakers on May 14 include Chancellor Thom Reilly, Regent Chair Jason Geddes, and Regents Vice Chair Mark Doubrava.

WATCH TOWN HALL BELOW:

Students, employees, and community stakeholders are encouraged to submit questions prior to or during the event here:

Northern Institutions:

Submit questions by clicking here

Another town hall is scheduled for tomorrow, May 15 for Nevada’s southern institutions. Feel free to submit your questions at the link below.

Southern Institutions:

Submit questions by clicking here