Nevada Supreme Court ruling forces NLV constable to forfeit his office

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following a long legal battle, a North Las Vegas constable is now having to forfeit his office. With the Nevada Supreme Court’s ruling that was handed down on Friday, Robert Eliason now no longer holds his position.

The case centered on the court interpreting NRS 258.007, which requires a constable to become certified as a category II peace officer within a certain amount of time or forfeit the office. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the Clark County Board of Commissioners did not have the power to remove a constable from office for failing to meet this requirement, but the constable would be removed from office automatically for failing to meet this requirement.

Eliason failed to meet the requirements, so based on the Nevada Supreme Court’s ruling, he is automatically removed from office.

For a look at the full ruling from the Nevada Supreme Court, click the link below: