LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Steve Wynn’s request for help from the courts in his dispute with the Nevada Gaming Commission has been rejected by the Nevada Supreme Court.

In a unanimous opinion issued on Thursday, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled the District Court erred when intervening because a final ruling was not involved, and the court lacks jurisdiction in the case until final rulings are issued.

Wynn had asked for courts to act on his behalf in a standoff with gaming authorities — they wanted him to testify in person in their investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, and he refused.

Disciplinary action against Wynn Resorts — $20 million in fines — followed allegations of sexual misconduct involving Wynn and employees that surfaced in early 2018. When Wynn resigned as CEO of Wynn Resorts, he believed that the Gaming Commission no longer had any authority over him, but the commission tried to compel him to testify in its investigation. Wynn refused to appear and said he would only cooperate by answering written inquiries.

The fines were never directed at Steve Wynn, but gaming officials did file a complaint to revoke Wynn’s suitability as a gaming license holder, effectively blocking him from getting into the casino business again in Nevada.

This photo shows the Wynn and Encore resorts in Las Vegas, June 17, 2014. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Thursday’s ruling states that the District Court was correct in its ruling that it could not intervene in the dispute, and should never have opened the door for Wynn to ask for judicial relief. The opinion was written by Justice Abbi Silver. “For an order to be final, it must dispose of all the issues presented in a case,” according to the court.

Nevada law “does not authorize court intrusion into the administration, licensing, control, supervision and discipline of gaming,” according to Thursday’s opinion.

“By its plain language, NRS 463.315(2) provides that a district court may review the Commission’s disciplinary decisions only after the Commission issues a final order and the petitioner files a petition for judicial review under NRS 463.315(1),” according to the opinion.