LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In another legal victory for the Clark County School District, the state Supreme Court has denied the Clark County Educators Association’s (CCEA) attempt to put on hold a district court ruling that does not allow “rolling sickouts.”

On Thursday, CCEA filed to both stay and appeal the injunction order aimed at stopping teachers from conducting sickouts which have caused several schools to cancel classes over the past few weeks.

The appeal was filed one day after a Clark County District Court judge sided with the Clark County School District and said the sickouts constituted a strike and went against Nevada law which doesn’t allow teachers to strike.

The ruling comes on a day when five CCSD schools received a large number of sick calls from teachers but all schools remained open.

Clark County School District released the following statement in regard to the Nevada Supreme Court’s denial of CCEA’s emergency request.

“We are pleased that the injunction granted by the District Court remains in place. As we indicated in response to CCEA’s emergency request to stay the injunction, the only emergency in this case is the continuance of a teacher strike and the resulting harm to children. We believe that CCEA is unlikely to prevail on appeal, and we look forward to making our case before the Nevada Supreme Court.” -CCSD