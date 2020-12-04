Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction: Open schools, data shows they are not major source of virus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The superintendent of public instruction in Nevada says children should be back in the classroom. She advocated for school buildings to reopen during a meeting with the state’s COVID-19 task force Thursday.

Superintendent Jhone Ebert asks if businesses are open, why shouldn’t schools open, as well? She noted data shows schools and childcare centers are not major sources where the virus is spread.

Ebert says teachers and school staff can make sure precautions are being taken, like face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand washing, to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“If we’re comfortable keeping bars, restaurants, gyms, retail establishments open, there is no reason we cannot create safe opportunities for students to have access to in-person learning,” she said.

The superintendent gave a shoutout to the Washoe School District, which has offered both distance learning and in-person classes, along with a combination. However, grades six through 12 are now fully online there.

Ebert says while the Clark County School District (CCSD) has kept school buildings closed since March, a larger percentage of children 14 and under in the county have had COVID-19 than in Washoe.

Currently, CCSD has no plan for children to return to the classroom in the near future.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony Fauci have said children should be back in the classroom, again, nothing that schools are not major sources for the spread of the virus.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has also advised children should be in the classroom if proper precautions are taken.