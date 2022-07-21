We have information on where to get those immunizations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District classes start on Aug. 8 and students will need certain vaccinations before returning to school.

Nevada law requires vaccinations for child care, schools, and colleges unless excused because of religious beliefs or a medical condition.

Students must submit proof of immunity to tetanus, diphtheria (Td or Tdap), measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) before enrolling.

Dr. Chris Choi recommends don’t wait to vaccinate.

The immunization requirements are for students beginning kindergarten, entering the 7th grade and 12th grade, and any new student to the district as well as college students.

“There are pockets of areas where we’ve seen a resurgeance of illnesses like the measles. Back in 2017 to 2019 and that has caused a number of children to get infected again and they spread because of people who aren’t vaccinated, the ones who are, are fine and don’t get it,” Dr. Choi said.

The meningitis vaccine is also required for college students under the age of 23 who are entering as a freshman. Vaccination records are available at your pediatrician’s office or you can obtain your records online from the health district.

Many Nevada healthcare providers offer vaccines at low or no cost to parents as part of the Vaccines for Children for those younger than 19 years old. You can also get your child vaccinated by making an appointment with the Southern Nevada Health District.

Back-to-school vaccines are available at the following SNHD locations:

Main Public Health Center , 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.). Limited walk-ins are accepted at this location. Clients must arrive by 2 p.m.

, 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.). East Las Vegas Public Health Center , 2950 E. Bonanza Road. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Services available by appointment only. Walk-ins NOT accepted. Click for an appointmen t.

, 2950 E. Bonanza Road. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. t. Henderson Public Health Center , 220 E. Horizon Drive, Suite A. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Services available by appointment only. Walk-ins NOT accepted. Click here for an appointment .

, 220 E. Horizon Drive, Suite A. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. . Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca St. Open Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.). Walk-ins NOT accepted. Click here for appointment.

You can print and fill out vaccine registration paperwork for SNHD by clicking this link.