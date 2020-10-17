Nevada students encouraged to enter aviation art contest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An art contest that’s all about aviation is looking for contributions from Nevada schoolchildren.

The National Association of State Aviation Officials’ art contest celebrates the ways in which aviation, hang gliding, hot air ballooning and other air sports connect people across the world.

The national contest invites youth in three age categories between 6 and 17 to create original paintings depicting the theme “a friendlier world with air sports.”

The Nevada Department of Transportation is coordinating the Nevada contest.

All art must be drawn by hand (not computer-generated) in permanent marker, crayon or paint on an 11×17 piece of paper.

Submissions — including an official entry form — must be postmarked by Jan. 19, 2021 to NDOT aviation program manager Kurt Haukohl, 1263 South Stewart Street, Room 319, Carson City, NV. 89712.

Winning Nevada art submissions will be entered into the national competition, with national winners automatically submitted into an international contest.

Full contest details and submission flyer is available via the “mobility” and “aviation” links at nevadadot.com:

Additional national contest information is available at www.nasao.org.

Sponsored by the World Air Sports Federation and National Association of State Aviation Officials, the goal of the annual contest is to inspire young people to learn more about aviation and aeronautics. “Air sports brings people together and creates friendships that connect people from all over the world and of all ages,” contest materials explain.